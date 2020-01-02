Malacañang calls death of Filipina a ‘clear disregard’ of 2018 agreement with Kuwait

Malacañang on Wednesday condemned the killing of yet another OFW in the hands of her employer in Kuwait.

On Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that a Filipina maid identified Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende, hailing from Norala, South Cotabato. was killed by her own employer.

Malacañang, meanwhile, condemned the crime and called Villavende’s death as a clear disregard of the agreement signed by both nations in 2018, which seeks to provide better protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East nation. Under the agreement, employers are required to allow their Filipino workers to get at least seven hours of sleep daily and prohibits them from confiscating passports, among others.

“We consider Jeanelyn’s tragic death a clear disregard of the agreement signed by both our country and Kuwait in 2018, which seeks to uphold and promote the protection of the rights and welfare of our workers in Kuwait,” Panelo said.

Panelo added that the DFA will be closely monitoring the incident while Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has been ordered to provide burial and livelihood assistance as well as scholarships to the family members of the slain migrant worker.

Villavende’s employer is now detained with Kuwaiti authorities.

In February 2018, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ordered to ban the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait, yet, in May he listed the order after the agreement was signed.