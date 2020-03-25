Makati Med denounces “irresponsible, reckless” act of Koko Pimentel

The Makati Medical Center on Wednesday denounced the act of Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel after he breached the hospital’s infection and containment protocol against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, MMC Medical Director Dr. Saturnino Javier confirmed that Pimentel, who tested positive for the viral disease, brought his pregnant wife Kathryna to the hospital for delivery via cesarean section Tuesday night.

The hospital pointed out that by being in MMC, Pimentel violated his home quarantine protocol and “unduly exposed healthcare workers to possible infection.”

“As a result, a number of our nurses and doctors may need to be quarantined which will further deplete the dwindling workforce of the hospital. The entire Delivery Room Complex will have to undergo decontamination and disinfection before it can be used,” Javier’s said.

MMC said that Pimentel’s act added to the burden of the hospital trying to respond in its “most competent and aggressive manner to cope with the daunting challenges of this COVID-19 outbreak.”

“More than anything else, Mr. Pimentel, should have realized the ardent desire of every well-meaning Filipino and every dedicated healthcare institution to contain the spread of the infection,” Javier added.

“His admonition for everyone to observe social distancing, enhanced community quarantine measures, washing of hands and personal hygiene are nothing but empty rhetoric because he himself violated all those,” he added.

Just hours after confirming that he contracted the viral disease, Pimentel topped the trend search on social media platform Twitter wherein raging netizens called him out for supposedly breaking the quarantine protocols for PUIs.

Pimentel denied claims circulating online that he “toured” around a hospital in Makati despite knowing that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since I was already inside, then I had to leave. Hence, I had to walk out of the hospital. Walking out po iyon, not touring,” Pimentel said in a message to reporters.

“We fervently pray that none of our healthcare staff will acquire the COVID-19 infection. As we make this wish, we plead and urge everyone to do his share in quelling the spread of this infection – especially our nation’s duly elected leaders,” Javier said.