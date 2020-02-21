Nation

Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Davao Occidental

by Christhel Cuazon

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit the area of Davao Occidental around 5:54 PM on Thursday, the PHIVOLCS confirmed.

In a bulletin, the temblor, which was tectonic in origin, was located 35 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos. It had a depth of 190 km.

Intensity I was felt in Tampakan and South Cotabato.

Intensity II was felt in Maasin and Malapatan, Sarangani; Davao City.

Intensity III was felt in General Santos City; Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Alabel, Saranggani.

While there was no expected damage, the PHIVOLCS said that they were expecting aftershocks

