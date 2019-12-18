Magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocks Padada, Davao del Sur anew

A magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocked Padada, Davao del Sur on Wednesday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

According to Phivolcs, the moderate tremor occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers southeast of Padada town around 4:18 AM. The said tremor was an aftershock of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted Mindanao over the weekend and had cause several individuals dead and injured.

The agency recorded the following intensities in these areas:

Intensity V – Digos City

Intensity IV – General Santos City

PHIVOLCS said the aftershock may not cause damage.