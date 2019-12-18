Top Stories

Magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocks Padada, Davao del Sur anew

by Christhel Cuazon
A magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocked Padada, Davao del Sur on Wednesday, December 18, a moderate tremor days after the southern Mindanao was rattled by a 6.9 magnitude quake | Photo courtesy: PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 5.3 aftershock rocked Padada, Davao del Sur on Wednesday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

According to Phivolcs, the moderate tremor occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers southeast of Padada town around 4:18 AM. The said tremor was an aftershock of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted Mindanao over the weekend and had cause several individuals dead and injured.

The agency  recorded the following intensities in these areas:

  • Intensity V – Digos City
  • Intensity IV – General Santos City

PHIVOLCS said the aftershock may not cause damage.

Related articles:

  1. Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Davao del Sur
  2. Magnitude 6.5 aftershock hits Tulunan, Cotabato
  3. 5.4 magnitude aftershock rocks Cebu, Bohol
  4. Magnitude 5 aftershock rocks Cotabato
  5. Magnitude 4.9 aftershock rocks North Cotabato

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*