Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Davao del Sur

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked the area of Davao del Sur on Wednesday morning anew.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that the quake, which was tectonic in origin, occurred around 8:22 AM at southwest of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities in these areas:

Intensity IV – Bansalan, and Digos City, Davao del Sur

Intensity II – Davao City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Davao City; Koronadal City, and Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani

The agency said the quake was not expected to cause any damage to property. However, aftershocks are likely to happen.

Earlier, a magnitude 5.3 aftershock was recorded in Padada, Davao del Sur.

The tremors came days after a magnitude 6.9 quake rocked the province on Sunday, December 15.