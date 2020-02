A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked the town of Agno, Pangasinan on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) confirmed.

In an advisory, the quake was recorded around 8:23 AM, 94 kilometers southwest of Agno town.

Shortly after, around 8:52 AM, another magnitude 3.5 tremor was felt in the same town.

PHIVOLCS said that the tremor was of tectonic origin, and had a two-kilometer depth of focus.

No aftershocks or damage are expected, Phivolcs added.