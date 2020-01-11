Nation

Magnitude 4.1 quake jolts Albay

by Christhel Cuazon
A magnitude 4.1 quake jolted the area of Rapu-rapu in Albay on Saturday, January 11 | Photo courtesy: PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked the area of Albay on Saturday morning anew.

The  Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) confirmed the tremor occurred around 9:17 AM at 10 kilometers southwest of the Albay municipality of Rapu-Rapu.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, had a 2-kilometer depth of focus. However, Phivolcs said that no further aftershocks and damage were expected

Intensity III was felt in the area of Legazpi City and the towns of Daraga and Sto. Domingo, and Intensity II in Bulusan, Sorsogon.

