A magnitude 4.0 tremor rocked the area of Davao Occidental on Thursday morning, theĀ Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

In an advisory, the tremor, which occurred around 4:16 AM, was located 110 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town with a depth of 10 km.

PHIVOLCS said no intensities have been felt in the area.

Damage to structure and aftershocks were also not expected.