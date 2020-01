The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has placed Luzon under yellow alert on Thursday, January 16 due to the recent Taal eruption.

In an advisory, the yellow alert is said to take effect starting from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

It also added that details on the cause to be announced by the Department of Energy (DOE) later in the day.

Consumers are advised to save up electricity following its limited available capacity.