Luzon airports to close after 72-hours — DOTr

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday gave all international airports in Luzon approximately 72-hour window to accommodate all foreigners who are seeking to exit the country.

The order is in line with the orders of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for a region-wide “enhanced community quarantine.”

“Outbound passengers intending to depart the Philippines from any of the international airports in Luzon shall be allowed to travel for a period of 72 hours from the effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine,” DOTr said in its guidelines released to the public.

“Inbound international passengers in transit upon effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine shall be allowed entry subject to applicable quarantine procedures if coming from countries with existing travel restrictions,” it added.

After the 72-hour lockdown, all airports will be on lockdown until further notice, according to DOTr spokesperson Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran.

DOTr added that only Filipino passengers will be allowed entry in Luzon airports, while some foreigners will be exempted, subject to conditions.

According to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, those who will not be able to secure flights during the 72-hour window will be presumed to have chosen to stay in the Philippines.

“Ang iniiwasan po natin ay involuntarily stranded here. We are giving them 72 hours to fly. We assume that after 72 hours, it is your decision to stay here,” he stated.