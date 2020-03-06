LTO issues show-cause orders to 12,000 traffic violators

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued show cause orders to 12,000 drivers with multiple violations.

LTO Asec. Edgar Galvante said on Friday, March 6, that most of the 12,000 motorists have more than three traffic violations, and will have their driver’s license suspended or face severe penalties.

The LTO official even revealed that one erring motorist has even incurred 500 traffic violations.

“Padadalhan ka namin ng show-cause order para magpaliwanag,” Galvante explained during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Kung ang mga nakalista mong violations ay serious at hindi mapaliwanag, maaring humaba pa yung suspension or even ma-revoke yung privilege of driving mo, kung ikaw ay na-involve, halimbawa, sa road crash na maraming namatay,” he added.

Galvante said that they might lessen or even re-call the suspension order if the traffic violator can give a reasonable explanation.