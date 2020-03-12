LTFRB suspends work in all its offices on Friday, March 13 amid COVID-19 scare

The Land Transportation Franchising Board (LTFRB) announced the suspension of work in all its offices on Friday, March 13 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the LTFRB said all its transactions will resume on Monday, March 16.

“The LTFRB announces to the public that government work in the LTFRB Central Office, the LTFRB NCR, and all regional franchising regulatory offices (RFRO) in the country will be suspended on Friday,” it said.

The LTFRB also urged its personnel and stakeholders – operators, drivers, and the riding public, to continue to take care of their personal hygiene, including regular and proper handwashing, to boost their immune system, and to follow the advisories given by the Department of Health (DOH) and other authorities.

The DOH on Wednesday confirmed 49 cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

