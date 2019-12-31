LRT-1 experiences technical problems; commuters affected

A train cart of the Light Rail Transit – Line 1 (LRT-1) stalled on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the southbound lane of Blumentritt Station.

Authorities said that technical problems caused the train to stall.

The incident affected all 20 stations of LRT-1, which runs from Baclaran, Paranaque to Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City and vice versa, and more than 100 passengers of the train line.

As of 8:59AM, LRT announced that they have resumed normal operation in all 20 stations.

UPDATE: As of 8:30 AM December 31, 2019⚠️ A 5kph speed restriction has been put in place from Baclaran to Roosevelt. Technician is already on board to check the fault of affected LRV. Please allow additional travel time of about 8 minutes ⚠️ — LRT-1 (@officialLRT1) December 31, 2019