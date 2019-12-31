Top Stories

LRT-1 experiences technical problems; commuters affected

by Kristan Carag
A train cart traversing Line-1 of Light Rail Transit (Photo Credits: pia.gov.ph)

A train cart of the Light Rail Transit – Line 1 (LRT-1) stalled on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the southbound lane of Blumentritt Station.

Authorities said that technical problems caused the train to stall.

The incident affected all 20 stations of LRT-1, which runs from Baclaran, Paranaque to Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City and vice versa, and more than 100 passengers of the train line.

As of 8:59AM, LRT announced that they have resumed normal operation in all 20 stations.

