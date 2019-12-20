LPA enters PAR, another one expected to hit PH on Christmas Eve

A low-pressure area (LPA) reportedly entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA confirmed.

Just before holidays start, PAGASA noted that the LPA inside PAR was last seen at 860 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur. In its weather bulletin, the weather agency noted that it is unlikely to strengthen into a storm but may bring heavy rains that can spawn potential floods and landslides in the southern and central Philippines.

Meanwhile, another LPA is also expected to enter the country on the day of Christmas eve, December 24, and might intensify into a storm. It was last spotted 2,670 km east of Davao City.