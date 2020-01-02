LOOK: Solenn Heussaff gives birth to their first baby on New Year’s day

Solenn Heussaff and husband, Nicol Bolzico is off to a new start in 2020 following the arrival of #BabyBolz.

On the first day of 2020, Solenn gave birth to her healthy baby girl whom they officially named Thylane Katana. In an Instagram post, the first time mother said: “Best way to welcome 2020. So inlove with you Thylane Katana.”

Solenn and Nico are said to have spent their New Year’s Eve at the St. Luke’s Medical Center. The two got married in 2016 and announced their pregnancy back in August last year.

Congratulations to the Bolzico’s!