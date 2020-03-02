Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOOK: Ruru Madrid greets rumored gf Bianca Umali on Instagram

by Christhel Cuazon
Ruru Madrid just make it Instagram official with rumored girlfriend, actress Bianca Umali by greeting her on her 19th birthday | Instagram photo

Did Ruru Madrid just make it Instagram official with rumored girlfriend Bianca Umali?

On Monday, the 22-year-old actor posted exactly at 12:00 AM a photo of them together with the caption: “Happy Birthday moonlight[moon emoji].”

Madrid also shared Bianca’s new single, “Kahit Kailan“, on his Instagram Stories saying, “I’m so proud of you.”

Ruru and Bianca have been rumored to be together since 2019, however, the two have been keeping it ‘lowkey’ ever since.

They have yet to confirm their relationship status.

