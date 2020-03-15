LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati tie knot in civil rites

No disease nor virus can stop showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati from tying the knot.

On Saturday, Gutierrez, 36, and Lahbati, 26, married in simple civil rites with their families as their witnesses.

The couple both shared their photos on Instagram with the caption: “I have you and it’s enough. It’s everything. Thank you, Lord for today. The gathering to celebrate with our loved ones will have to wait because we care more about everyone’s safety and health.

“Lord, heal the world… Let’s spread love and kindness. Stay safe, everyone!!! #thistooshallpass Sending love and light to all #MrAndMrsGutz”

The couple earlier postpones their grand wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines.

The couple, who got engaged in 2017, have two kids: Zion and Kai.