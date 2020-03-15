LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati tie knot in civil rites

No disease nor virus can stop showbiz couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati from tying the knot.
On Saturday, Gutierrez, 36, and Lahbati, 26, married in simple civil rites with their families as their witnesses.
The couple both shared their photos on Instagram with the caption: “I have you and it’s enough. It’s everything. Thank you, Lord for today. The gathering to celebrate with our loved ones will have to wait because we care more about everyone’s safety and health.
“Lord, heal the world… Let’s spread love and kindness. Stay safe, everyone!!! #thistooshallpass Sending love and light to all #MrAndMrsGutz”
View this post on Instagram
i have you. and it’s enough. it’s everything. Thank you, Lord for today. ❤️ The big gathering to celebrate with all our loved ones, friends and colleagues will have to wait because we care more about everyone’s safety and health. 🙏 We would like to thank Amanda Tirol, Teddy Manuel, Gideon Hermosa, Pat Dy, Bob Nicholas, Pastor John Ong, ate Monique, Judge Bernard P. Bernal, the wedding team, our dearest family and friends (especially those that flew in from different parts of the world) for understanding and for everything that you’ve done for us. 🙏❤️ Thank you @eventsbyamandatirol for all the hard work and love despite the wedding celebration postponement. We love you so much and we are so grateful to you and your team. Thank you to the amazing @markbumgarner for my beautiful dress 💐 Thank you, @jellyeugenio, @paulnebres and @mimsqiu for glamming me up. 🙏 Lord, heal the world… Let’s spread love and kindness.❤️ Stay safe, everyone!!! 🙏 #thistooshallpass Sending love and light to all ❤ #MrAndMrsGutz
The couple earlier postpones their grand wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines.
READ: Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati postpone wedding due to coronavirus threat
The couple, who got engaged in 2017, have two kids: Zion and Kai.