LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share ‘epic’ underwater prenup shoot

“Imagine the number of takes we had to do!” said photographer Pat Dy on Wednesday as he shared on Instagram some photos from the underwater-themed prenup shoot of couple Richard Gutierrez, 36, and Sarah Lahbati, 26.
The photos were taken in El Nido, Palawan, the couple’s favorite place.
I've had a lot of requests for underwater shots over the years. The only successful one I posted , as you all saw was the one last year. I didn't think I could shoot another amazing set until i got to shoot Richard and Sarah's engagement photos. As the fashion saying goes ….Don't do any shoot just for the sake of concept especially if your subjects looks awkward. Even from the slightest expression can make or break a campaign. ⠀ ⠀ But when Richard and Sarah, free dived, got bitten by small jellyfishes, swallowed water and catered to every request Bob Nicolas and I asked💦. I knew right away the shoot was going to be an Epic engagement shoot. ⠀ ⠀ So Enjoy these images guys! ⠀ We've also published more layouts from Richard and Sarah at @teampatdy @caliberking @chissai as there were so many beautiful ones underwater and on land 😂⠀ ⠀ Team : @mikkamarcaida @paulnebres @davidmilan @eventsbyamandatirol amandagtirol ⠀ ⠀ #MrandMrsGutz #underwaterphotography #underwaterengagementshoot
⠀ Effort level 100! Imagine the number of takes we had to do! Thank you soon much Sarah and Richard❤️ What a shoot!!! 📸 To God be the glory! See you guys soon! . @eventsbyamandatirol More at @teampatdy @caliberking @chissai⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #underwatershoot #underwaterengagementshoot