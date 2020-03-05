Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOOK: Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share ‘epic’ underwater prenup shoot

by Christhel Cuazon
Photographer Pat Dy shared on Wednesday photos from the prenup shoot of couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati | Photo courtesy: Pat Dy/Instagram

“Imagine the number of takes we had to do!” said photographer Pat Dy on Wednesday as he shared on Instagram some photos from the underwater-themed prenup shoot of couple Richard Gutierrez, 36, and Sarah Lahbati, 26.

The photos were taken in El Nido, Palawan, the couple’s favorite place.

I’ve had a lot of requests for underwater shots over the years. The only successful one I posted, as you all saw was the one last year. I didn’t think I could shoot another amazing set until I got to shoot Richard and Sarah’s engagement photos.  As the fashion saying goes…Don’t do any shoot just for the sake of concept especially if your subjects look awkward,” Dy said in his post. 
He also shared some of the minor problems they encountered — the time Sarah got bitten by small jellyfishes and they swallowed water only to cater to every request he and Bob Nicolas asked.
“I knew right away the shoot was going to be an Epic engagement shoot,” Dy added.
The couple, who have two kids: Zion and Kai, are set to tie the knot this month.

#MrandMrsGutz #underwaterphotography #underwaterengagementshoot

#MrandMrsGutz

#MrandMrsGutz

@richardgutz

