LOOK: Nadine, James spotted hiking together in Mount Ulap

Despite breakup rumors, real-life couple Nadine Lustre and James Reid were recently seen hiking with their friends in Mount Ulap in Benguet over the weekend.

The photos of the couple with their friends were uploaded on Instagram.

The two recently made headlines after reports circulated that they have broken up after three years of being together.

However, on Sunday, the 25-year-old actress slammed the article published by columnist Ricky Lo, wherein he confirmed that she had left the home of Reid in Quezon City and moved into a unit in Makati. According to Lo, the first article posted by pep.ph was true, citing that the “irreconcilable differences” mentioned in the write-up was a case of “too much, too soon…too much togetherness and too soon to be living together?”

