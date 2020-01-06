LOOK: MMDA releases updated route of the Traslacion 2020 on Thursday

Ahead of the annual parade of the Black Nazarene, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has released an updated route of the Traslacion 2020 on Thursday, January 9.

Based on the MMDA route map, the traditional religious procession will begin at the Quirino Grandstand and end at the Quiapo Church.

As per the post, the procession this year will be 300 meters shorter than the usual procession stretch due to renovation activities being undertaken on Jones and MacArthur Bridges, according to the police and Quiapo church officials.

Here is the new and updated Traslacion 2020 route according to the MMDA:

Quirino Grandstand

Katigbak Road through Padre Burgos Street

Finance Road through Ayala Boulevard

Palanca Street

Quezon Boulevard

Arlegui Street

Fraternal Street

Vergara Street

Duque de Alba Street

Castillejos Street

Farnecio Street

Arlegui Street

Nepomuceno Street

Concepcion Aguila Street

Carcer Street

Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen

Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat Street

J.P De Guzman Street

Hidalgo Street

Quezon Boulevard

Palanca Street through under Quezon Bridge

Villalobos through Plaza Miranda

Quiapo Church

On the other hand, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced the suspension of classes and government work in the city on Thursday. However, the said order does not cover city government offices involved in maintaining peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction, and management as well as sanitation.

READ: #WalangPasok: Classes, gov’t work in Manila suspended on January 9 due to Traslacion 2020