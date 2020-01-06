LOOK: MMDA releases updated route of the Traslacion 2020 on Thursday

Ahead of the annual parade of the Black Nazarene, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has released an updated route of the Traslacion 2020 on Thursday, January 9.
Based on the MMDA route map, the traditional religious procession will begin at the Quirino Grandstand and end at the Quiapo Church.
As per the post, the procession this year will be 300 meters shorter than the usual procession stretch due to renovation activities being undertaken on Jones and MacArthur Bridges, according to the police and Quiapo church officials.
Here is the new and updated Traslacion 2020 route according to the MMDA:
- Quirino Grandstand
- Katigbak Road through Padre Burgos Street
- Finance Road through Ayala Boulevard
- Palanca Street
- Quezon Boulevard
- Arlegui Street
- Fraternal Street
- Vergara Street
- Duque de Alba Street
- Castillejos Street
- Farnecio Street
- Arlegui Street
- Nepomuceno Street
- Concepcion Aguila Street
- Carcer Street
- Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen
- Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat Street
- J.P De Guzman Street
- Hidalgo Street
- Quezon Boulevard
- Palanca Street through under Quezon Bridge
- Villalobos through Plaza Miranda
- Quiapo Church
On the other hand, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced the suspension of classes and government work in the city on Thursday. However, the said order does not cover city government offices involved in maintaining peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction, and management as well as sanitation.
