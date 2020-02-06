LOOK: Mayon Volcano exhibits ‘crater glow,’ stays in Alert Level 2

A ‘crater glow’ was observed and seen in the last two days around the summit of Mayon Volcano, indicating that “remnant magma” from its last explosion may be rising to shallow levels, the state volcanologists said on Wednesday.

In its advisory, Phivolcs said while the volcano has calmed down since a magmatic eruption in 2018, slight changes have been observed since February 2019.

“These observations indicate that Mayon’s recent behavior has been mainly driven by changes occurring within magma already emplaced beneath the edifice rather than by renewed magma intrusion events,” the agency said.

Alert Level 2 remains at the volcano given its “moderate level of unrest,” the state seismology agency said. It added that the entry should be prohibited in areas covered by the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and the precautionary 7-km radius extended danger zone.

The areas around the vicinity of the volcano stretch from Barangay Anoling in Camalig town to Sta. Misericordia in Sto. Domingo town.

Phivolcs reminded the public that “sudden explosions, lava collapse, pyroclastic density currents or PDCs and ashfall can occur without warning and threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes of Mayon.”

Lahar-prone streams and rivers should also be avoided especially during extreme weather or heavy rainfall. Phivolcs also urged civil aviation authorities to warn pilots against flying near the volcano’s summit to avoid exposure to possible sudden explosions.

The Mayon’s latest activity came weeks after the Aler Level in Taal Volcano in Batangas was lowered to level 3.