LOOK: Malacañang releases detailed guidelines on Metro Manila ‘community quarantine’

The Malacañang on Saturday released the set of guidelines of the Metro Manila ‘community quarantine,’ hours before its implementation starting March 15, in an attempt to arrest the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country’s capital city.

Under the memorandum, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea detailed the set of guidelines on how government agencies can implement the stringent social distancing measures and community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The measure was crafted by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Friday.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte addressed the country and announced the restriction of travel to and from Metro Manila from March 15 until April 14.

He also raised Code Red Sub-Level 2 alert over the COVID-19 threat.

The following are the guidelines to be imposed starting Sunday, March 15:

CLASSES

Classes and all school activities in all levels shall remain suspended in NCR until April 14.

With this, the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and other regulatory agencies shall ensure that educational institutions provide adequate arrangements on how students can continue to fulfill their requirements.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), on the other hand, shall ensure that students remain in their homes during the validity of the class suspension.

MASS GATHERINGS

Mass gatherings shall also be prohibited, as per the guidelines.

This includes movie screenings, concerts, sporting events and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, and non-essential work-related gatherings.

Essential work-related meetings and religious activities may continue so long as strict social distancing, defined as the strict maintenance of a distance of at least one-meter radius between and among those attending, is maintained during the entirety of the event.

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

The Local Government Units (LGU) shall abide by the directives of the Department of Health (DOH) and the DILG in the imposition of general community quarantine in their respective jurisdictions.

General community quarantine is defined as a condition where the movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work, and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points.

Subject to qualifications that the IATF may further provide, all areas under general community quarantine shall implement the following:

a. Restrict the non-essential entry of people to the contained area, especially persons who are at high risk of being infected (i.e., 60 years old and above, immunocompromised or with co-morbidities and pregnant women), except (1) health workers, (2) authorized government officials, (3) those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, (4) persons transiting to airports for travel abroad, (5) persons providing basic services and public utilities, and (6) essential skeletal workforce; and

b. Prevent the non-essential exit of people out of the contained area, except (1) health workers, (2) authorized government officials, (3) those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, and (4) those who were granted entry based on the above-mentioned provisions, provided that all persons leaving the contained community must be checked for signs and symptoms (e.g., fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea) at exit checkpoints where (1) appropriate certification will be issued by the competent health authority (DOH or Provincial/City/Municipal Health Officer), (2) health authority endorses exiting person to recipient LGU, (3) exiting persons to undertake 14-day home-based quarantine, and (4) LGUs are required to monitor implementation of home-based quarantine.

WORKING ARRANGEMENTS

Meanwhile, alternative working arrangements, including but not limited to, work-from-home, compressed work-week, staggered working hours, and creation of skeletal workforces, shall be implemented in the Executive Branch.

“All members of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard, and health and emergency frontline services are directed to continue full operation. The Legislative and Judicial Branches, as well as the independent constitutional bodies, are encouraged to adopt the same policy,” the memorandum stated.

Flexible work arrangements are also encouraged in the private sector.

“For this purpose, the pertinent advisories of the Department of Labor and Employment and the DTI shall apply,” the memorandum added.

ESTABLISHMENTS

All manufacturing, retail and service establishments are advised to remain open, but strict social distancing measures are required to be observed by respective managements.

MASS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The Light Rail Transit, Metro Rail Transit, and Philippine National Railways shall continue operations.

The Department of Transportation is directed to issue guidelines to ensure social distancing in said public transport and other means of public transportation.