LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo is part of People Asia’s ‘People of the Year’

Kathryn Bernardo is included in the “People of the Year” list of People Asia, wherein she was dubbed as the “box office queen of her generation.”
On Thursday, through her Instagram story, the 23-year-old actress shared the magazine cover featuring her with the caption “Somebody pinch me… Is this even for real?!”
“Ending 2019 with nothing but a grateful heart. Thank you, People Asia, for including me in your list! I am honored to be featured alongside these inspiring people who continue to make a difference,” Kathryn added.
On Instagram, the lifestyle magazine described Bernardo as “the child star who grew up; the leading lady who, along with real-life partner Daniel Padilla, sent millions of hearts aflutter with her romantic turns in a handful of bankable films.”
“And in 2019, Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath), armed with a record-breaking P881-million in box office receipts for the top grossing Hello Love, Goodbye, became the undisputed “Box Office Queen” of her generation.”
She was the child star who grew up; the leading lady who, along with real-life partner Daniel Padilla, sent millions of hearts aflutter with her romantic turns in a handful of bankable films. And in 2019, Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath), armed with a record-breaking P881-million in box office receipts for the top grossing Hello Love, Goodbye, became the undisputed "Box Office Queen" of her generation.
The People of the Year is an annual list of “movers and shakers who stood out and made a difference in their respective fields,” according to People Asia.
Aside from Bernardo, likes of Megaworld Corporation’s Andrew Tan, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Dr. Vicki Belo, fashion designer Michael Cinco, music veteran Gary Valenciano, and Broadway star Lea Salonga.
She is the youngest among the 16 personalities recognized by People Asia.
PeopleAsia roars into its 20th year with the much-awaited "People of the Year" issue, an annual list of movers and shakers who stood out and made a difference in their respective fields.