LOOK: Julia Montes makes a comeback via new series ’24/7′

by Christhel Cuazon
Julia Montes is coming back to the big screen with her new drama ’24/7′ to be aired in ABS-CBN on February | Instagram photo

One of the best actresses of her generation, Julia Montes, is making a comeback on Philippine television nearly two years after her hiatus from showbiz.

On Thursday, Dreamscape Production released some film stills of Montes’ upcoming drama ’24/7′ which will deal more with the health crisis.

In photos, the 24-year-old actress can be seen wearing a security agent uniform at a medical center while being surrounded by personnel in full protective suits.

24/7. This February.

24/7. This February.

Also released were photos of cast members Edu Manzano, Arjo Atayde, JC Santos, Pen Medina, Edu Manzano, and Joem Bascon.

Earlier, a video of Julia went viral online after she was seen undergoing firearm and arnis training. It was later on revealed that this was in preparation for her role in the action-packed series.

’24/7′ is expected to premiere in February.

