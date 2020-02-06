LOOK: Heart Evangelista joins animal rescue in eruption-stricken Taal

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista once again proved how big her heart is for her little ‘furry friends’ as she joined the animal rescue mission of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in the areas affected by the Taal Volcano explosion.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old model-actress volunteered in giving food and water to stray animals left in the area on Wednesday, February 5 with PAWS, wherein she serves as the spokesperson.

“Don’t worry little one, we’re all doing what we can to give all of you the love and care you need during this time,” her caption reads.

In another post, she shared a selfie with another dog, with director Rich Ilustre smiling in the background.

Evangelista said she is thankful to be working with Ilustre for PAWS Philippines for the past 13 years

“Grateful for everything we have done together and I’m happy to be by your side as you make the world a better place for all our furry friends out there,” she said.

In a series of Instagram stories posted, Heart, wearing a N95 mask, shared clips and photos of the team unpacking and delivering relief goods “5 kilometers away from Taal” for dogs, puppies, and horses in need.

Evangelista’s love for animals is no surprise to some as she herself encourages her followers to adopt instead.

Also, she recently worked with the dog rescue group Pawssion Project to provide shelter to a homeless man who cares for stray dogs.

In June 2019, she announced that she would be building her own animal sanctuary in Sorsogon, where rescued animals could receive services such as spaying, neutering, tagging, and immunizations.