LOOK: Filipino fans create special mural in honor of late Kobe Bryant, his daughter

A lot of fans were left broken-hearted after the news of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in California together with his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna Marie and seven others last Monday.

And as a way of commemorating Bryant’s contribution to basketball, the art group Tenement Visual Artists created a special mural at a covered court of a tenement housing in Taguig City.

The said art, which took a whole day to be finished, shows Kobe hugging his daughter Gianna. Also, Bryant’s “Black Mamba” logo was placed on the upper right side of the mural.

The group also lit candles in solidarity with the world grieving for Bryant’s death.

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball’s all-time greats, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all four others on board, officials said. He was 41.

Among the dead was Bryant‘s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, U.S. media reported.

The chopper went down in a remote field around 10 a.m. (1800 GMT) about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas said on Twitter. There were no survivors.

READ: Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash