LOOK: Ex-couple James, Nadine seen spending time together over the weekend

A week after confirming their split, ex-couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre were spotted partying in a bar together with their friends in Poblacion, Makati on Saturday night.

In photos and videos posted online, the two can be seen having a good time together even after their supposed break-up.

Both in a black ensemble, James is seen wearing a black hat and Nadine with a black sleeveless crop top with her hair tied up.

Apparently, the two spent time together again on Sunday.

In a photo shared by Lauren Reid on Instagram, the two, despite not sitting next to each other, were seen having a good time over a ‘pasta dinner’ with their friends.

On Monday, through a joint statement, James Reid and Nadine Lustre confirmed their break-up stating that they have agreed to go separate ways as it is “best for both of us.”

“It’s true that we have split up but not for all the reason that is being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on our ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” their statement reads.

READ: James Reid, Nadine Lustre confirm split: “It is best for both of us”