LOOK: Do you have what it takes to be the next Miss Universe Philippines 2020?

The search is on for the next Miss Universe Philippines 2020!

On Monday, the official page of MUP made the announcement along with the link to the application form.

“The first step for an empowered, confident, and beautiful Filipina to conquer the Universe begins today. The application process for the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines Pageant happening in 2020 is now officially open!” the post reads.

The deadline for the submission of application forms is on January 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, the screenings will happen from January 20-24, 2020 with the final screening scheduled on January 25, 2020.

Miss Universe Philippines said they will soon launch their official website for announcements.

On December 10, the Miss Universe Organization announced that they have ended their partnership with the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

The newly formed organization chose beauty queen and former Miss Universe second runner-up Shamcey Supsup-Lee to be its national director. Lee will be joined by Aces and Queens founder Jonas Gaffud and fashion designer Albert Andrada.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is expected to crown her successor next year.