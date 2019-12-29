LOOK BACK 2019: series of October quakes rock Tulunan

The province of Cotabato was rocked by a series of earthquakes that ranged from magnitude 6.3 to magnitude 6.6 in October. The successive earthquakes left at lot of damage and casualties in the province.

Magnitude 6.3 quake

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Tulunan on Oct. 16. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the epicentre of the quake at 23 kilometres south-east of Tulunan. The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of nine kilometres. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:

Intensity VII – Tulunan, M’Lang and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Magsaysay and Digos City, Davao del Sur

Intensity VI – Sto. Nino, South Cotabato; Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity V – Lake Sebu, Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City, Pres. Roxas and Pikit, Cotabato; General Santos City; Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani; Davao City; Kalamansig, Lebak and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity IV – Kiamba, Sarangani; Esperanza and Rosario, Agusan del Sur; Kalilangan, Quezon, Kadingilan and Damulog, Bukidnon; Mawab, Compostela Valley; Cotabato City; Matanog, Barira and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao

Intensity III – Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Iligan City; Dipolog City; Cagayan de Oro City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II – Butuan City; Zamboanga City

Intensity I – Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII – Kidapawan City

Intensity V – Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity IV – Kiamba, Sarangani; T’Boli, South Cotabato; General Santos City

Intensity III – Cagayan de Oro City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental;

Intensity II – Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I – Dipolog City; Bislig City;

Magnitude 6.6 quake

Weeks later, a magnitude 6.6 quake hit Tulunan on Oct. 29. PHIVOLCS said that the epicentre of the quake was at 22 kilometres south-east of Tulunan. It had a depth of seven kilometres and was tectonic in origin. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:

Intensity VII- Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity VI- Koronadal City and Davao City

Intensity V- Cotabato City; Tampakan, Surallah, Banga and Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Magpet, Cotabato; Tacurong City, Kalamansig, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat; Alabel, Sarangani; Kalilangan and Damulog, Bukidnon; Tagum City, Davao del Norte

Intensity IV- Cagayan De Oro City; Talakag, Manolo Fortich and Libona, Bukidnon; Glan, Maitum, Maasim and Kiamba, Sarangani; Butuan City; Iligan City; Tubod and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte

Intensity III- Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Dipolog City, Sergio Osmeña Sr. and Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental and Bislig City Intensity II- Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay, Mambajao, Camiguin and Isabela City, Basilan

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII- Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity V- Cotabato City; Alabel, Sarangani and Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity IV- Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City; Cagayan De Oro City

Intensity II- Zamboanga City and Tulunan, Cotabato

Intensity I- Palo, Leyte; Dipolog City and Bislig City

Magnitude 6.5 quake

Two days later, Tulunan experienced another strong earthquake. It had a magnitude of 6.5 and a depth of eight kilometres. The epicentre was located at 27 kilometres north-east of Tulunan. It was also tectonic in origin. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:

Intensity VII – Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Matanao, Bansalan, Magsaysay and Santa Cruz, Davao Del Sur; Digos City

Intensity VI – Davao City; Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur

Intensity V – Polomolok, Tampakan, Tupi, Surallah and Sto Nino, South Cotabato; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Malungon, Sarangani; Koronadal City; General Santos City

Intensity IV- Lake Cebu, South Cotabato; Lebak, Kalamansig, Pigcawayan and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat; Kalilangan, Damulog, Kadingilan and Talakag, Bukidnon; Alabel, Malampatan and Kiamba, Sarangani; Tacurong City

Intensity III – Banga, South Cotabato; Lambayon, Sultan Kudarat; Baungon, Manolo Fortich, Don Carlos, Maramag, Quezon, Libona, Valencia City and Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; Tubod and Kauswagan, Lanao Del Norte; Naawan, Misamis Oriental; El Salvador City; Gingoog City; Cagayan De Oro City; Butuan City; Bislig City

Intensity II – Sindangan and Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte; Las Nieves, Agusan Del Sur; Dapitan City; Dipolog City

Intensity I – Zamboanga City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII – Kidapawan City

Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City

Intensity IV – Kiamba and Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City

Intensity III – Gingoog City; Cagayan De Oro City

Intensity I – Bago City; Bislig City; Zamboanga City

AFTERMATH OF THE QUAKES:

The records of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council show the series of strong earthquakes left a total of 30 people dead and 778 people injured in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccksargen, and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

A total of 7,089 infrastructures and buildings suffered damages due to magnitude 6.3 quake while the magnitude 6.5 and magnitude 6.6 quakes damaged a total 46, 690 infrastructures in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccksargen, and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The local government units of the following areas also declared a state of calamity following the strong earthquakes.

After the magnitude 6.3 quake:

Matanao, Davao Del Sur

Bansalan, Davao Del Sur

Makilala, Cotabato

Tulunan, Cotabato

Kidapawan, Cotabato

After the magnitude 6.6 quake:

Digos City, Davao Del Sur

Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur

After the magnitude 6.5 quake:

The whole Cotabato province

Following the magnitude 6.3 quake, a fire also erupted on Oct. 16 at the Gaisano Mall in General Santos City. Initially, responders declared the fire under control at 1:00PM on Oct. 17 but the fire reignited at 6:30PM on the same day. Firefighters finally managed to put it out at around 10:30PM.