LOOK BACK 2019: series of October quakes rock Tulunan

The province of Cotabato was rocked by a series of earthquakes that ranged from magnitude 6.3 to magnitude 6.6 in October. The successive earthquakes left at lot of damage and casualties in the province.
Magnitude 6.3 quake
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Tulunan on Oct. 16. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the epicentre of the quake at 23 kilometres south-east of Tulunan. The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of nine kilometres. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:
- Intensity VII – Tulunan, M’Lang and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Magsaysay and Digos City, Davao del Sur
- Intensity VI – Sto. Nino, South Cotabato; Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat
- Intensity V – Lake Sebu, Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City, Pres. Roxas and Pikit, Cotabato; General Santos City; Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani; Davao City; Kalamansig, Lebak and Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat
- Intensity IV – Kiamba, Sarangani; Esperanza and Rosario, Agusan del Sur; Kalilangan, Quezon, Kadingilan and Damulog, Bukidnon; Mawab, Compostela Valley; Cotabato City; Matanog, Barira and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao
- Intensity III – Santa Josefa, Agusan del Sur; Iligan City; Dipolog City; Cagayan de Oro City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
- Intensity II – Butuan City; Zamboanga City
- Intensity I – Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity VII – Kidapawan City
- Intensity V – Tupi and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani
- Intensity IV – Kiamba, Sarangani; T’Boli, South Cotabato; General Santos City
- Intensity III – Cagayan de Oro City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental;
- Intensity II – Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
- Intensity I – Dipolog City; Bislig City;
Magnitude 6.6 quake
Weeks later, a magnitude 6.6 quake hit Tulunan on Oct. 29. PHIVOLCS said that the epicentre of the quake was at 22 kilometres south-east of Tulunan. It had a depth of seven kilometres and was tectonic in origin. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:
- Intensity VII- Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur and Malungon, Sarangani
- Intensity VI- Koronadal City and Davao City
- Intensity V- Cotabato City; Tampakan, Surallah, Banga and Tupi, South Cotabato; General Santos City; Magpet, Cotabato; Tacurong City, Kalamansig, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat; Alabel, Sarangani; Kalilangan and Damulog, Bukidnon; Tagum City, Davao del Norte
- Intensity IV- Cagayan De Oro City; Talakag, Manolo Fortich and Libona, Bukidnon; Glan, Maitum, Maasim and Kiamba, Sarangani; Butuan City; Iligan City; Tubod and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte
- Intensity III- Molave, Zamboanga del Sur; Dipolog City, Sergio Osmeña Sr. and Polanco, Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental and Bislig City Intensity II- Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay, Mambajao, Camiguin and Isabela City, Basilan
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity VII- Malungon, Sarangani
- Intensity V- Cotabato City; Alabel, Sarangani and Tupi, South Cotabato
- Intensity IV- Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City; Cagayan De Oro City
- Intensity II- Zamboanga City and Tulunan, Cotabato
- Intensity I- Palo, Leyte; Dipolog City and Bislig City
Magnitude 6.5 quake
Two days later, Tulunan experienced another strong earthquake. It had a magnitude of 6.5 and a depth of eight kilometres. The epicentre was located at 27 kilometres north-east of Tulunan. It was also tectonic in origin. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:
- Intensity VII – Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Matanao, Bansalan, Magsaysay and Santa Cruz, Davao Del Sur; Digos City
- Intensity VI – Davao City; Hagonoy, Davao Del Sur
- Intensity V – Polomolok, Tampakan, Tupi, Surallah and Sto Nino, South Cotabato; Isulan, Sultan Kudarat; Malungon, Sarangani; Koronadal City; General Santos City
- Intensity IV- Lake Cebu, South Cotabato; Lebak, Kalamansig, Pigcawayan and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat; Kalilangan, Damulog, Kadingilan and Talakag, Bukidnon; Alabel, Malampatan and Kiamba, Sarangani; Tacurong City
- Intensity III – Banga, South Cotabato; Lambayon, Sultan Kudarat; Baungon, Manolo Fortich, Don Carlos, Maramag, Quezon, Libona, Valencia City and Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; Tubod and Kauswagan, Lanao Del Norte; Naawan, Misamis Oriental; El Salvador City; Gingoog City; Cagayan De Oro City; Butuan City; Bislig City
- Intensity II – Sindangan and Polanco, Zamboanga Del Norte; Las Nieves, Agusan Del Sur; Dapitan City; Dipolog City
- Intensity I – Zamboanga City
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity VII – Kidapawan City
- Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City
- Intensity IV – Kiamba and Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City
- Intensity III – Gingoog City; Cagayan De Oro City
- Intensity I – Bago City; Bislig City; Zamboanga City
AFTERMATH OF THE QUAKES:
The records of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council show the series of strong earthquakes left a total of 30 people dead and 778 people injured in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccksargen, and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).
A total of 7,089 infrastructures and buildings suffered damages due to magnitude 6.3 quake while the magnitude 6.5 and magnitude 6.6 quakes damaged a total 46, 690 infrastructures in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccksargen, and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).
The local government units of the following areas also declared a state of calamity following the strong earthquakes.
After the magnitude 6.3 quake:
- Matanao, Davao Del Sur
- Bansalan, Davao Del Sur
- Makilala, Cotabato
- Tulunan, Cotabato
- Kidapawan, Cotabato
After the magnitude 6.6 quake:
- Digos City, Davao Del Sur
- Magsaysay, Davao Del Sur
After the magnitude 6.5 quake:
- The whole Cotabato province
Following the magnitude 6.3 quake, a fire also erupted on Oct. 16 at the Gaisano Mall in General Santos City. Initially, responders declared the fire under control at 1:00PM on Oct. 17 but the fire reignited at 6:30PM on the same day. Firefighters finally managed to put it out at around 10:30PM.