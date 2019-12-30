LOOK BACK 2019: Senate conducts hearing on GCTA, ninja cops

The Senate in 2019 conducted a series of hearings regarding various irregularities in the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), particularly in the implementation of Republic Act 10592 increasing the amount of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) received by inmates.

Senators started the legislative investigation due to reports that former Calaun, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez will see early release because of the GCTA. Sanchez was imprisoned after being convicted in 1995 for the murder-rape of college student Eileen Sarmenta and the death of another college student Allan Gomez in 1995.

What is RA10592?

The Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, enacted in 1930, has provisions regarding the allowance for good conduct, or deductions from the sentence of an inmate that showed good behavior.

RA 10592, which was signed in 2013 by then President Benigno Aquino III, amended several provisions of the Revised Penal Code and increased the deductions to the sentence of an inmate that showed good behavior for a month.

Article 97 of the Revised Penal Code, which centered on the Good Conduct Time Allowance, was amended to read:

“The good conduct of any offender qualified for credit for preventive imprisonment pursuant to Article 29 of this Code, or of any convicted prisoner in any penal institution, rehabilitation or detention center or any other local jail shall entitle him to the following deductions from the period of his sentence:

During the first two years of imprisonment, he shall be allowed a deduction of twenty days for each month of good behavior during detention;

During the third to the fifth year, inclusive, of his imprisonment, he shall be allowed a reduction of twenty-three days for each month of good behavior during detention;

During the following years until the tenth year, inclusive, of his imprisonment, he shall be allowed a deduction of twenty-five days for each month of good behavior during detention;

During the eleventh and successive years of his imprisonment, he shall be allowed a deduction of thirty days for each month of good behavior during detention; and

At any time during the period of imprisonment, he shall be allowed another deduction of fifteen days, in addition to numbers one to four hereof, for each month of study, teaching or mentoring service time rendered.

“An appeal by the accused shall not deprive him of entitlement to the above allowances for good conduct.”

(Republic Act No. 10952 of 2013, Section Three. Retrieved from: officialgazette.gov.ph/2013/05/29/republic-act-no-10592)

In 2014, then Justice Sec. Leila De Lima and then Interior and Local Government Sec. Mar Roxas released the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the prospective application of RA 10592. This means that only inmates convicted during and after the legislation of RA 10592 will benefit from its provisions.

However, the Supreme Court granted the petition of some inmates for the retroactive application of RA 10592, which means that people convicted before the legislation of RA 10592 will also benefit from its provisions.

THE IRREGULARITIES DISCOVERED DURING THE HEARINGS

During the course of the hearings conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon and Justice committees, various witnesses testified on illegal money-making schemes involving BuCor personnel. One said scheme is the sale of GCTA. Yolanda Camelon, the wife of an inmate in New Bilibid Prison, testified that she paid Php 50,000 to BuCor personnel for the early release of her husband. She revealed that said scheme after Maj. Mabel Bansil, a correctional senior inspector, and Documentations chief Ramoncito Roque failed to deliver to their promise.

Former Valencia City, Bukidnon mayor Jose Galario Jr., who is convicted for graft charges, also divulged the sale of hospital passes in the New Bilibid Prison. Galario said that drug lords can extend their stay in the NBP hospital through ‘money considerations’. He also revealed that these drug personalities use the medical facility for their illegal drug operations and some hospital personnel are also involved.

Former BuCor officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos also revealed other illegal activities in the NBP. He said that high-profile inmates pay up to Php 30,000 for the entry of female dancers for ‘entertainment’ inside the New Bilibid Prison. He also divulged that inmates tip police in order to kidnap someone close to another convict so that they can ask for a ransom. Other illegal activities revealed by Ragos include gambling inside the penitentiary, the smuggling of contraband items, and the giving of money to newly appointed BuCor chiefs.

NINJA COPS

Aside from anomalies involving BuCor, the hearings of the Senate Blue Ribbon and Justice committees also looked into issues concerning the Philippine National Police (PNP). The probe started after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino divulged the existence of a ‘drug queen’ in Manila who have links to rogue police officers during hearing for the 2020 budget of the anti-illegal drugs enforcement agency.

Senators further looked into the issue of ninja cops after the name of then PNP chief PGen Oscar Albayalde got dragged to the controversy. Statements from Aquino and former Criminal Investigation and Detention Group chief and incumbent Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong revealed that Albayalde intervened in the implementation of dismissal order against 13 Pampanga police officers accused of recycling illegal drugs. Albayalde, who previously headed the Pampanga police, denied intervening in the implementation of the dismissal order but admitted to contacting Aquino during his term as Central Visayas Regional police director in order to inquire on the status of the 13 policemen.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairperson of both the Senate Blue Ribbon and Justice committees, has recommended the filing of graft and drug charges against Albayalde, who stepped down as PNP chief ahead of his mandatory retirement due to the fiasco, in a draft of his committee report.