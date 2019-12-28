After a year filled with ups and downs, the Philippine national women’s basketball team managed to end 2019 on a high-note. The Gilas Pilipinas Women, formerly called Perlas Pilipinas, made history in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games by winning the country’s first ever gold medals in both the women’s five-on-five and three-on-three basketball tournaments.

Prior to their successful SEA Games stint, the Filipinas also competed in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, FIBA Under-18 3×3 World Cup, the William Jones Cup, FIBA Under-18 3×3 Asia Cup, FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, and FIBA Olympic Pre-qualifying tournament this year.

FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup

LINE-UP: Jack Danielle Animam, Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro, and Janine Pontejos.

The Filipinas swept all three of their games in the qualifiers against Samoa (21-1), Chinese Taipei (16-13), and Vanuatu (22-5) in order to advance to the preliminary round of the main tournament. Gilas Pilipinas tasted their first loss at the hands Japan, 20-8. The Philippine team recovered and won against Sri Lanka, 21-6, to gain a slot in the quarterfinals. The campaign of the Philippine team came to an end with a 21-16 loss at the hands of Australia in the quarterfinals.

FIBA Under-18 3×3 World Cup

LINE-UP: Camille Izabel Clarin, Ella Patrice Fajardo, Karl Ann Pingol, and Angelica Marie Surada

The campaign of the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the FIBA Under-18 3×3 World Cup started with a 22-2 loss at the hands of France. The Filipinas did not let their opening loss hinder them and they defeated Mongolia (20-14), Netherlands (10-9), Czech Republic (15-14), to advance to the quarterfinals. However, the Gilas Women bowed out in the quarterfinals after losing to China, 21-12.

2019 William Jones Cup

LINE-UP: Arnecia Hawkins, Afril Bernardino, Camille Claro, France Mae Cabinbin, Janine Pontejos, Jack Danielle Animam, Mei-Lyn Bautista, Clare Castro, Jose Danica Therese, Kelli Casey Hayes, Elisha Gabriel Bade, and Gemma Miranda.

Gilas Pilipinas Women placed last in the tournament after failing to secure a single win. The team lost against New Zealand (106-72), Japanese team Mitsubishi Electric Koalas (85-82), Chinese Taipei Blue team (99-91), South Korea (92-80), and Chinese Taipei White team (92-83)

FIBA Under-18 3×3 Asia Cup

LINE-UP: Kristine Cayabyab, Camille Izabel Clarin, Ella Patrice Fajardo, and Angelica Marie Surada

The Philippine team suffered a 16-14 loss at the hands of China in the first day of the tournament but the Filipinas managed to beat Malaysia, 19-8, and move-up to the quarterfinals. The Gilas Pilipinas women then fended off New Zealand, 11-9, to make it to the semi-finals. The Filipinas dropped out of contention for the championship after losing to Australia, 15-12. The Philippine team managed to salvage a third place finish after finally having their revenge against China, 14-11.

2019 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup

LINE-UP: Ana Castillo, Afril Bernardino, Maria Beatrice Daez, France Mae Cabinbin, Janine Pontejos, Ria Joy Nabalan, Jack Animam, Eunique Chan, Marizze Andrea Tongco, Danica Therese Jose, Kelli Casey Hayes, and Gemma Miranda.

Gilas Pilipinas Women suffered three straight losses against Australia (123-57), China (104-57), and New Zealand (75-57) in the group stage of the tournament. The Filipinas, however, managed to salvage their campaign with a 92-78 win against India.

2019 FIBA Olympic Pre-qualifying tournament in Auckland New Zealand.

LINE-UP: Ana Castillo, Afril Bernardino, France Mae Cabinbin, Janine Pontejos, Ria Joy Nabalan, Jack Animam, Eunique Chan, Marizze Andrea Tongco, Danica Therese Jose, Kelli Casey Hayes, and Gemma Miranda.

Gilas Pilipinas Women went up winless in the tournament. The Filipinas were routed by New Zealand (111-54), Korea (114-75), and China (127-49).

2019 SEA Games

3-on-3 basketball tournament

LINE-UP: Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro

Philippines vs Myanmar

Gilas Pilipinas women started their campaign in the women’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament of the 2019 SEA Games with a rout of Myanmar, 21-4. Castro scored eight points for the Philippine team while Pontejos added six points, including the game-winning deuce.

Philippines vs Malaysia

The Philippines seized their second win in the tournament with a 15-13 victory against Malaysia. Pontejos scored five points for Gilas Pilipinas to remain undefeated in the tournament. She also made back-to-back baskets late in the game to put the FIlipinas up 15-10.

Philippines vs Indonesia

The Filipinas claimed their third win in the tournament after besting Indonesia, 16-13. Pontejos scored seven points to once again lead the Gilas Pilipinas Women. After trailing behind by seven points, the Indonesida managed to get the score close, 13-11, with at least two minutes left in the game. The Philippine squad held off their opponents and a basket from Pontejos put the home squad up 15-11.

Philippines vs Vietnam

The Philippine team secured their fourth win and a slot in the semifinals after defeating Vietnam 21-14. Animam scored eight points for the victory of the Filipinas.

Philippines vs Thailand

The Gilas Pilipinas Women saw their unbeaten streak come to an end after losing to Thailand, 22-20, in the preliminaries. Bernardino scored eight points, including the basket that brought the game to over-time.

Semifinals: Philippines vs Vietnam

The Filipinas sealed a spot in the gold medal match of the tournament after surviving Vietnam, 21-12, during the semifinals. Pontejos scored eight points for the Philippine team that trailed behind by four, 5-9, early in the game. Back-to-back baskets from Pontejos and Castro allowed the Philippines to take the lead 11-10. Pontejos scored two straight two pointers to start a nine-point run that brought Gilas Pilipinas Women to victory.

Finals: Philippines vs Thailand

The Philippine team claimed the first ever gold medal of women’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament after beating Thailand, 17-13. Bernardino scored 10 points for the Philippine team to complete their vengeance against the Thai squad. A deuce from Bernardino also started an eight-point run that put the Filipinas up, 13-5. She also made back-to-back baskets for Gilas Pilipinas Women to register their biggest lead, 16-6, in the finals.

5-on-5 basketball tournament

LINE-UP: Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, Chack Cabinbin, Khate Castillo, Eunique Chan, Kelli Hayes, Danica Jose, Gemma Miranda, Ria Nabalan, and Andrea Tongco.

Philippines vs Singapore

The Philippine team started their campaign for the elusive SEA Games medal with a victory over Singapore. After ending the first half down by 34-31, Gilas Pilipinas Women rallied in the third quarter and took the lead 44-43. Animam made the lay-up that put the Filipinas up, 59-51, with less than three minutes left in the game. Pontejos finished with 16 points and Kelly Hayes added 12 points for the victory of the Philippine team.

Philippines vs Malaysia

The Philippine team started their campaign for the elusive SEA Games medal with a victory over Singapore. After ending the first half down by 34-31, Gilas Pilipinas Women rallied in the third quarter and took the lead 44-43. Animam made the lay-up that put the Filipinas up, 59-51, with less than three minutes left in the game. Pontejos finished with 16 points and Kelly Hayes added 12 points for the victory of the Philippine team.

Philippines vs Thailand

Gilas Pilipinas Women sealed the gold medal finish in the five-on-five basketball tournament after beating Thailand, 91-71, that prior to their match was also undefeated. The undefeated Philippine team took the lead for good after Animam started a 12-point run in the period that put the host team up, 64-48. Animam finished 21 points and Pontejos added 16 points for the Filipinas.