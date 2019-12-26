LOOK BACK 2019: Philippines elects new members of the Senate

2019 saw the Philippines elect new leaders, especially new members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The country held the elections nationwide on May 13 and nine days later, May 22, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) proclaimed the winners of the 2019 midterm polls.

The 12 candidates who won a seat in the Senate include:

Cynthia Villar (25,283,727 votes)

Grace Poe (22,029,788 votes)

Christopher ‘Bong’ Go (20,657,702 votes)

Pia Cayetano (19,789,019 votes)

Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa (19,004,225 votes)

Juan ‘Sonny’ Angara (18,161,862 votes)

Manuel ‘Lito’ Lapid (16,965,464 votes)

Imelda ‘Imee’ Marcos (15,882,628 votes)

Francis Tolentino (15,510,026 votes)

Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III (14,668,665 votes)

Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. (14,624,445 votes)

Nancy Binay (14,504,936 votes)

The newly elected senators will remain in their posts until the polls in 2025.

Villar, Poe, Angara, Pimentel and Binay are all re-electionists. Prior to the elections, the eligibility of Pimentel to run for another consecutive term in the Senate was questioned. The law states that a person can only have two consecutive terms in the Senate. Pimentel has won Senate posts in the 2007 and 2013 polls. However, he was only proclaimed as a winner of the 2007 elections in 2011. Petitions were filed against Pimentel but COMELEC ruled that the two-term rule does not apply to him since he did not fully serve his first term as senator.

Cayetano, Lapid, and Revilla also previously served as members of the Senate. All three were elected as senators during the 2004 and 2013 elections. Revilla, however, was suspended from public office and was detained at the custodial center of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame for his alleged involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund Scam. In 2018, the Sandiganbayan acquitted Revilla of the plunder charges filed against him and was released from imprisonment. Meanwhile, Cayetano represented the lone district of Taguig City in the Lower House of the 17th Congress after her two consecutive terms in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Go, Dela Rosa, Marcos, and Tolentino won their first tenure as senators but previously held public office. Dela Rosa previously served as chief of the Philippine National Police and Director General of the Bureau of Corrections. Tolentino, meanwhile, chaired the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority from July 2010 to October 2015. He also served as mayor of Tagaytay City from June 1995 to 2004. Go served as Special Assistant to President Rodrigo Duterte prior to winning a seat in the Senate.

While this will be her first time working in the Senate, Marcos has experience in lawmaking since she represented the second district of Ilocos Norte in the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2007. She also served as governor of the province prior to the 2019 elections.