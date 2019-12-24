LOOK BACK 2019: Gilas Pilipinas ends up winless in 2019 FIBA World Cup

The Philippine national men’s basketball team ended up winless in the 2019 FIBA World Cup held in China.

After losing in all of their games in the previous window of the qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas Men salvaged a slot in the international basketball competition after winning their last two games in the Asian qualifying round. The Filipinos routed Qatar, 84-46, in Feb. 21 before beating Kazakhstan, 95-73, three days later. Philippines joined New Zealand, Korea, Jordan, Australia, Japan, and Iran as the seven teams in the Asia and Oceania region that secured a slot in the the World Cup via the qualifiers.

THE LINE-UP

The line-up of Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup included naturalized player Andray Blatche, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Agular, Raymond Almazan, Mark Barroca, June Paul Lee, Gabe Norwood, Roger Pogoy, and Troy Rosario. Kiefer Ravena also made his return to the national team after serving an 18-month suspension imposed by FIBA for testing positive for three illegal substances. PBA rookies Robert Bolick and CJ Perez completed the national squad under head coach Joseller ‘Yeng’ Guiao.

THE FIBA WORLD CUP

Philippines vs Italy

Gilas Pilipinas tasted their first loss in the World Cup at the hands of Italy, 108-62. Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte watched the game but his presence failed to rouse the national team to victory. The Filipinos saw themselves fall to a 37-8 hole in the first quarter after missing all six of their three point shots and committing six turn-overs. Blatch and Perez each scored 15 points for the Philippines that trailed behind by 53 points at most.

Philippines vs Serbia

Philippines suffered their second loss in the tournament against Serbia, 126-67. Gilas Pilipinas managed to grab a two-point lead, 7-9, early in the first quarter but Serbia seized the lead, 25-13, following an 18-2 scoring run. Perez scored 16 points and Lee added 15 points for Gilas that fell behind by 59 points at most.

Philippines vs Angola

Angola claimed their first win in the World Cup at the expense of Philippines. The African team walked away with a 84-81 overtime win against the Filipinos. The Philippine team managed to recover after trailing behind by 12 points at most, 61-49. Pogoy shot the three-pointer that allowed Gilas to take the lead, 67-65, in the fourth quarter. Carlo Morais made back-to-back baskets to put Angola up, 73-70, before Perez tied the score, 73-all, with 33 seconds left in the game.

In overtime, Gilas Pilipinas grabbed the lead, 73-76, but missed baskets allowing Angola to recover, 78-76. Ravena almost brought the game to a second overtime but his shot failed to meet its mark. Blatche finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

Philippines vs Tunisia

Philippines suffered their fourth straight loss in the World Cup after being routed by Tunisia, 86-67. Blatches registered 24 points and 11 rebounds for Gilas Pilipinas that trailed behind by 28 points at most.

Philippines vs Iran

The campaign of Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 FIBA World Cup ended with a 95-75 loss at the hands of Iran. Iran widened the lead, 48-34, at the end of the first half. The situation of Gilas worsened after Blatche got ejected due to excessive technical fouls. Bolick had 15 points and Blatche finished with 12 points.

AFTERMATH

Aside from failing to secure a win in the World Cup, Philippines, who placed 32nd in the standings, also lost the chance of qualifying for the men’s basketball tournament of the 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Guiao also tendered his resignation as head coach of the national team after the World Cup. In a statement, Guiao took responsibility for the outcome of the country’s campaign in the World Cup. He further explained that he stepped down in order to give Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas ‘a free hand in building and developing a program towards achieving our objective of competing with the best of the best‘.

The SBP, meanwhile, tapped coach Tim Cone to replace Guiao as coach of the national men’s basketball team. However, Cone stressed that he will only be calling the shots for the national team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. With line-up composed of veteran PBA players, Cone led Gilas Pilipinas to their 13th straight championship in the multi-sports event.