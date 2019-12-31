LOOK BACK 2019: Former Senate president Nene Pimentel, father of the Local Government Code, passed away

Former Sen. Aquilino ‘Nene’ Pimentel Jr. passed away on Oct. 20, at the age of 85 after a battle with lymphoma and pneumonia.

In a statement, his son Sen. Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III confirmed the passing of his father at around 5:00AM.

His passing came days after the Partido Democratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban), a politicial party founded by the elder Pimentel, revealed on Oct. 14 that the former lawmaker is in intensive care unit.

A day later, his daughter Commission Human Rights Commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana said on Oct. 15, that his father remained in ICU but is in stable condition after doctors removed water from his lungs.

Prior to his passing, Pimentel served as co-host of Dr. Cesar Chavez in DZRH’s Pimentel Hour, the program aired every Saturday from 8:00AM to 9:00AM.

As a senator, the elder Pimentel is known for being the author of the Local Government Code. He also sponsored the Cooperative Code, the Philippine Sports Commission Act, the Act Creating the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the People’s Small-Scale Mining Act.

Other bills authored and co-sponsored by Pimentel include the Generic Drugs Act and the Act Establishing the Philippine National Police under a reorganized Department of Interior and Local Government.

Pimentel rose to national prominence after being elected as a delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention.

After late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. declared Martial Law in 1972, Pimentel was detained for three months for opposing a Constitution that would please the then-Chief Executive. Afterwards, Pimentel was arrested three more times before the Marcos Regime ended in 1986.

In 2001, during his tenure as Senate President, Pimentel presided over the impeachment trial against then-President Joseph Estrada. Pimentel voted in favor of opening an envelope said to contain evidence that will prove the corrupt activities of Estrada. While they lost the vote, Estrada was removed from office following the second EDSA Revolution.

Under the term of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, Pimentel was appointed as member of the Consultative Committee that will review the 1987 Constitution and will draft a new one to pave way for a federal form of government.

The remains of the elder Pimentel were interred on Oct. 26 at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

Prior to his interment, President Duterte, who currently chairs PDP – Laban, visited the wake of Pimentel on Oct. 22.

The Senate also held nercological service for the late former statesman in Oct. 23. His son Sen. Pimentel thanked his colleagues for the kind words and warm welcome that they gave to his father. He started to cry in his speech as he talked about about saying goodbye to someone special, and admired and loved.

“To my Tatay’s colleagues, staff, co-workers, friends, and supporters in the Senate, thank you for helping Tatay achieve his vision and goals as a legislator. Because of your support, Tatay Nene has left landmark legacies like the Local Government Code, and the Philippine Cooperative Code,” Sen. Pimentel said during the necrological service.

“Nene Pimentel was my teacher. I know he was yours too. He was our teacher because he was our father. Tatay Nene was a father to our nation and we thank God for his life, which was well lived because of the love and the support that he got from you, his colleagues, and from the Filipino people,” he added.

STATEMENTS

Malacanang, Vice President Leni Robredo, various senators and other public officials recognized the achievements of the elder Pimentel, and mourned the passing of the former lawmaker.

MALACANANG

Today is a sad day for the nation. The Palace joins the Filipino people in mourning the demise of former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel, Jr. and expressing condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues and friends.

Our people thank former Senator Pimentel for his long, fearless and principled track record of public service. He would forever be etched in our history as a giant among his peers who championed democracy and electoral reform and a visionary who espoused devolution of powers and strong local governance.

As the acknowledged Father of the Local Government Code, former Senator Pimentel gave his wisdom and lent his voice to the need to empower local governments. The Duterte Administration is grateful for the elder Pimentel for joining the current government in his capacity as one of the members of the Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to review the 1987 Constitution and draft a new charter that would pave the way for a federal form of government.

As we pay tribute and honor to this respected and courageous statesman, we fervently pray for the Almighty to grant Senator Nene eternal repose. May the perpetual light shine upon him.

VP LENI ROBREDO

Our country lost one of its last statesmen today with the passing of former Senate President Nene Pimentel. He was kind, a true gentleman, and principled amid many challenges we faced as a nation. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Bing, his children, and all his loved ones.

INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT SEC. EDUARDO AÑO

The entire Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) family mourn the passing of former Senate President Nene Pimentel, one of the country’s greatest political figures, who was also former Minister/Secretary of Local Government under the Cory Aquino administration.

An esteemed statesperson, he was the principal author of the landmark Republic Act 7160 (The Local Government Code of 1991), which gave LGUs the power and capability to provide for the basic needs of the people within their provinces, cities, municipalities, even up to the barangays. As former Mayor of Cagayan de Oro City, he understood the cause of decentralization and local empowerment.

He was, together with the President, the country’s foremost advocate of a Federal system of government. Even if he is no longer with us, this Department will continue his advocacy for change and political reform through our program for constitutional reform (CORE).

In this trying time, we ask the Filipino people to offer prayers for the soul of former Senator Nene Pimentel. We also ask all Local Government Units nationwide to remember him in your activities as we commemorate Local Government month and urge them to place your flags at half-mast as a sign of respect to this great advocate of local autonomy and empowerment.

May perpetual light shine upon him, and the Lord grant him eternal rest. Amen.

COMMUNICATIONS SEC. MARTIN ANDANAR

Senator Nene Pimentel was an inspiring statesman. Throughout his career, he had been a freedom fighter and a proponent of democracy.

Personally, he was a neighbor and a close family friend who cheered and supported our family all the way. More than that, he was a bright light to us his, fellow Kagayanons.

He was an inspiration to many, making a difference not only through legislation but later on through his advocacy, such as federalism. Senator Pimentel was a true public servant.

His passing is not just a loss for those who knew him but a loss for the entire country. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Pimentel family, our prayers are with you.

THE PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

The Philippine National Police under PNP OIC, PLtGen Archie Francisco Gamboa joins the nation in mourning over the passing of a great Filipino statesman, Senator Aquilino Pimentel, Jr., the Father of the Local Government Code who crafted legislation that defined the role of the local government sector vis-à-vis the agencies that compose the interior sector, which includes the PNP.

In his long years of government service, Senator Pimentel had touched many lives with his own brand of leadership and faithful public service.

His advocacy for good governance is a legacy that the PNP is proud to inherit with his passing.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI

I am very sad for the loss of a great Filipino Statesman who fought and risked his life for the many advocacies that he believed in. The death of our former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr is a great loss for Mindanao and the Nation as he is one of those I consider as one of the great pillars of our country’s democracy in the last 50 years. Im honored to have had the opportunity to work with him in the 14th Congress and even if we had some differences then, he still treated me professionally and mentored me on the issues of Human rights and above all the rule of Law. As a Mindanaoan i am truly saddened with this development. May God bless his soul.

SENATE MINORITY LEADER FRANKLIN DRILON

“Today, our country has lost a true patriot, a freedom fighter, and a champion of democracy, human rights and local governance.

“I lost not just a colleague whom I shared nine colorful years in the Senate, but a true friend who I respect and admire for his service to the nation and our countrymen. I consider it an honor and a distinct privilege to have been succeeded by Ka Nene as Senate President in 2000.

“Ka Nene fought for our country with honor and pride. His name will forever be remembered in the halls of Congress and by our grateful nation.

“I offer my profound sympathy and condolences to the Pimentel family. Ka Nene is indeed a great loss to our nation. Rest now, Ka Nene.”

SEN. JUAN ‘SONNY” ANGARA

Senator Nene was a Filipino who did not go gently into the night – whether it was during Martial Law or after he retired from the Senate.

Whether it was a cry for freedom or a call for brave new laws, his was an influential voice in the public space which contributed immensely in making our country better .

Never the bullhorn of the powerful, he instead lent his big voice to the small people . That has been the story of his life – an advocate for the down and out, a champion of the powerless and the persecuted.

But he was as good in opposing abuses as he was in proposing solutions to the problems of the state.

He authored many laws which became disruptors for the greater good, like giving powers to the local government, land to the tiller, and military bases to their rightful owner.

Senator Nene was the lawmaker’s lawmaker, both in intelligence to craft or critique laws and the discipline to consistently do it.

He was also a gentleman of the old school, where political differences are not allowed get in the way of real friendship.”

SEN. NANCY BINAY

Aming taos-pusong pakikiramay sa pamilya at mahal sa buhay ni Tatay Nene Pimentel.

Sen. Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr. was a mentor and a dear friend to our family.

Magkasama rin sina Tatay Nene at aking ama sa loob ng ilang dekada sa panahon ng Martial Law laban sa diktadura, at sa PDP-LABAN mula pa noong “volkswagen party” ito hanggang sa lumaki ang partido.

Tatay Nene ang unang nagbigay ng pagkakataon at tiwala sa aking ama na naging dahilan ng kanyang pagkaka-appoint bilang unang mayor during Pres. Cory’s term. Tatay was the first to recognize my Dad’s heart in public service.

Our family shares the same emptiness left by someone everyone loves.

The nation lost a great man and a respected statesman. We are eternally grateful for Sen. Aquilino Q. Pimentel Jr’s service to the Filipino people.

SEN. LEILA DE LIMA

To Senator Koko, Commissioner Gwen and the Pimentel Family, ang aking taus pusong pakikiramay sa inyo.

Senator Nene is one of the most respected statesmen this country has ever been blessed with. A defender of democracy, he will be remembered for how he fought the Martial Law dictatorship, at the expense of his own freedom. Even after the People Power Revolution, Sen. Nene remained a fighter for good governance, letting go of the Senate Presidency when the Senate refused to examine evidence in the impeachment of President Estrada.

As the country got back on its feet after the second People Power, Senator Nene wasted no time in crafting meaningful legislation and led the minority as a constructive force that provided the checks and balances to the Arroyo Administration.

He may be gone, but his legacy of wisdom in defending democracy will live forever in the hearts of the people.

May the Pimentel family find comfort in the love and appreciation of the people for Sen. Nene.

SEN. SHERWIN GATCHALIAN

Today, the country mourns the death of former Senator Aquilino Pimentel, Jr., whose intellect, integrity, and commitment to public service have helped shape our country. Perhaps, some may know him as a staunch advocate of changing the constitution while others know him as one of those who opposed the dictatorial regime of then President Ferdinand Marcos.

Personally, I will remember him as the champion of local government units (LGUs). Because of his landmark measure, The Local Government Code of 1991, Pimentel has empowered LGUs across the country by allowing them to create their own source of revenue and enable them to levy taxes and fees, among others.

Tatay Nene Pimentel lived a passionate and fruitful life. He may have left us, but his legacy will always remain and be remembered.

SEN. RICHARD GORDON

We condole with the family of Senator Nene Pimentel on his passing and join the many who pray for the eternal repose of his soul. Senator Pimentel was an elder statesman with a wide breadth of experience in the executive and legislative branches of government. He was committed to whatever causes he chose to advocate in his lifetime and persevered in pursuing them.

Through his years as delegate of the Constitutional Convention, mayor, assemblyman, senator, and Senate President, he was a dedicated public servant, and even in retirement, continued to express his views on issues that mattered to him and that he believed were in the public interest. Rest in peace, Senator Nene Pimentel.

SEN. PANFILO ‘PING’ LACSON

I will always remember Sen. Nene as my first Senate minority leader who called my attention to respond to the massive vitriolic attacks on my honor and dignity as a newly elected senator in 2001.

That was my first baptism of dirty politics as the newly installed administration under then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo unleashed Angelo ‘Ador’ Mawanay and several other peddlers of lies and black propaganda to portray me as the biggest narco-politician, money launderer and criminal offender that ever set foot in the halls of Congress.

Failing to understand the dirty play of politics then, I can still vividly remember Sen Nene’s advice: “Ping, sagutin mo yung mga akusasyon ng administrasyon. Marami nang naniniwala.” I did follow his advice by delivering my first privilege speech entitled, “In Defense of My Honor and Dignity” on August 7, 2001, or barely 14 days after Congress started its 12th regular session on July 23 of that same year.

It might be a bit late though, as I found out later that my trust and approval ratings as Chief PNP plunged from a high 70+ percent in December 2000, to -13 percent in August 2001 – after a mere eight months of sustained media attacks by the then administration, using massive government resources at its disposal.

Of course, while it took a long time for the truth to finally come out, truth nevertheless triumphed over the evil of lies and deception.

SEN. MANNY PACQUIAO

Tayo po ay nakikidalamhati sa pagpanaw ng isa sa mga haligi ng ating bansa na si dating Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel. Malapit po ako sa pamilya niya dahil naging matalik kong kaibigan at kapartido ang kanyang anak na si dating Senate President Koko Pimentel kaya’t ramdam natin ang lungkot sa pagyao ng dating Senator Nene, isang magiting na Mindanaoan. Ramdan din natin ang pagdadalamhati ng buong sambayanan sa tinaguriang Ama ng Local Government Code.

When I decided to join politics, Tatay Nene was one of those who inspired me to become a public servant. His dedication and commitment to serve the people and fight for truth, freedom, and justice was my guidepost when I ventured into politics. He was selfless and passionate when it come to serving the people.

Rest in peace, Tatay Nene. I will miss you. Huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil kahit sa inyong pagpanaw ay mananatili kayo sa alaala ng sambayang Pilipino. Your legacy will continue to make a difference.

SEN. FRANCIS PANGILINAN

Nakikiramay ako sa pamilya ni Sen. Nene Pimentel sa kanyang pagyao. Sa ngalan ng aking pamilya sa pakikibaka, nagpapasalamat ako sa ibinahagi niyang buhay para sa karapatang pantao, kalayaan, at demokrasya noong panahon ng diktadura. Salamat!

SEN. GRACE POE

A principled leader, patriot, statesman.

Senator Nene always kept watch and put himself on the line for the sake of the Filipino people.

Our heartfelt prayers are with his family.

SEN. RALPH RECTO

While others sought comfort in numbers, Nene drew strength from his convictions.

He was a maverick who could not resist a good fight, many of which by his lonesome, for he believed that one man with courage was enough to make a majority.

And he paid dearly for being true to his principles and to his people.

He spent years in prison for fighting for the freedoms which were taken from the people he loved.

And later in his checkered career, his incurable independent streak lost him the chance to acquire greater power, for he refused to compromise the values he never sold.

But it is wrong to paint the man solely as a great dissenter.

He was also a great builder – of local autonomy, of just peace among a people fatigued of war, of grassroots democracy, of Mindanao development, of ethics in public service.

Many laws of the land have been enriched by the wisdom he selflessly shared. He acted as the people’s watchman in the Senate who guarded their interests, often as a one-man checkpoint who shone a lantern on the bills before they were passed.

He was able to notch an impressive scorecard of laws because he had the courage to speak and the wisdom to listen. Nene was a sensei to many legislators in that bygone era when true grit was measured by hard work and not by likes, shares, and followers.

The republic is diminished by the death of this great patriot.

SEN. CHRISTOPHER ‘BONG’ GO

I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr. early this morning. I offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to the bereaved family, particularly to his son and my colleague in the Senate, Sen. Koko.

Tatay Nene, as he is fondly called, was a fellow Mindanaoan and a staunch ally in fighting for advocacies he shared with Tatay Digong even before President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration until now.

As one of the pillars of PDP-Laban, we are eternally grateful for his wisdom and support for this administration, especially during the 2016 and 2019 elections.

Sen. Nene was a visionary, democracy leader and a hard working legislator. Acknowledged as the father of local autonomy, he championed the cause of local governance and had enormously contributed in shaping what local government units possess now. The Local Government Code of 1991 is a testament to his remarkable contributions.

His death may leave us with a sad void and profound loss to his family and to our country he cared so much about. But his legacy shall forever be remembered and shall always guide us in shaping the destiny of our people.

I, together with a grateful nation, pray that he may rest in eternal peace.