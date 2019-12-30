LOOK BACK 2019: challenges before a triumphant 2019 Southeast Asian Games

The 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games became a source of pride for the Philippines. Not only did the Philippines succeeded in hosting the biggest edition of the biennial sports meet, the country also managed to clinch the overall title. The Philippine delegation won a total of 149 gold medals, 117 silver medals, and 121 bronze medals to top the 30th SEA Games that featured 56 sports.

However, the path to success did not become easy for the Philippines. Various issues put the Philippines’ hosting of the 2019 SEA Games in question. The country even initially announced their withdrawal as host of the sports event due to the 2017 siege of Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur. While the Philippines still pushed for the hosting of the 2019 SEA Games, more problems and controversies arose as the sports meet nears.

Changes in POC leadership

In May, mere months before the 2019 SEA Games formally opens on Nov. 31, then Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas removed top officials of the sports organization from their posts. Vargas ousted former POC president and Equestrian Association of the Philippines president Jose ‘Peping’ Cojuangco Jr. as chair of Constitutional Amendments Committee, and Philippine Squash Academy president Robert Bachmann as head of the POC membership committee. The POC chief also dismissed Philippine Taekwondo Association secretary general Monsour Del Rosario and POC 1st Vice President Joey Romasanta as chefs de mission for the 2019 SEA Games and 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

While the POC still reels from the sudden purge of their top officials, Vargas resigned as president of the organization in June 18. A week later, POC chairman Rep. Abraham Tolentino, first vice president Jose Romasanta, and board members Clint Aranas, and Cynthia Carrion also resigned from their positions in the sports organization. The sudden resignations forced POC to hold special elections. The organization set the polls on July 28 following a letter from the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia.

In the special elections, Tolentino won the POC presidency while Philippine Handball Federation president Stephen Hontiveros seized the chairmanship of the national sports organization of the Philippines. Aranas and Carrion were also re-elected as POC board members.

Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission chairperson William ‘Butch’ Ramirez accepted the offer to become the chef de mission of the country for the 2019 SEA Games after initially refusing the post.

Allegations of corruption against PHISGOC

In July 16, Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo told reporters that President Rodrigo Duterte does not want the Philippine SEA Games Organizaing Committee, a private organization, to handle the country’s hosting of the biennial sports meet due to allegations of corruption. Days later, Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy to China Ramon Tulfo wrote a newspaper column saying that Malacanang received reports that PHISGOC negotiated the purchase of overpriced training uniform from sports apparel company Asics.

Tolentino and Vargas denied that the PHISGOC was involved in any corrupt activity. Vargas admmited that the foundation made a proposal for the said training uniform deal but insisted that it did not push through. Tolentino also explained that PHISGOC only handles the money given by private entities for the 2019 SEA Games, and the organization cannot touch government funds.

Meanwhile, PSC announced that Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea has formed a group to monitor the Php 6 billion budget allocated by the Philippine government for the 2019 South East Asian Games. Atty Kim Raissa Uy of the Office of the Executive Secretary, Asec. Joseph Encabo of the Presidential Management Staff, and PSC Executive Dir. Merlita Ibay forms the monitoring group created following a unity meeting between PSC, POC, and PHISGOC.

SEA Games cauldron

Another issue that hounded PHISGOC before the opening of the 30th SEA Games is the price of the cauldron that will be used to keep the SEA Games symbolic flame lit throughout the biennial games. Sen. Franklin Drilon questioned the construction of the Php 50 million worth structure which he called and ‘extravagance’ and ‘unnecessary’.

President Duterte defended the worth of the cauldron designed by late national artist for architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa to design the cauldron. The Chief Executive stressed that cauldron should not be considered extravagant since ‘it is the rendition of the mind of the creator’.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who also chairs PHISGCOC, also defended the cauldron. He described the structure as priceless and pointed out that it is the last masterpiece of Mañosa, who passed away at the age of 88 years old in February.

Problems in transportation and hotel accommodation

Ahead the formal opening of the 2019 SEA Games in Nov. 31, several foreign athletes have arrived in the Philippines and some games have already started. These early arrivals faced some problems, including in their hotel accommodations and transportation.

A photo of the Cambodian football team sleeping at the hour of a hotel went viral in social media. Per reports, the rooms of the athletes were not yet ready when they arrived.

Reports also stated that football teams of Myanmar and Timor-Leste had to wait for a long time for at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for a bus to pick them up. Timor-Leste also had problems regarding their hotel accomodations.

PHISGOC issued an apology because of the debacles. The organizers explained there were some confusion concerning the hotel arrangements for the Timor-Leste team since some of their members will be staying at the Century Hotel while other will be staying at Hotel Jen. PHISGOC also said that the problems faced by the Cambodian football team stemmed from changes in their arrival details, which was relayed late.

The Malacanang also apologized for the inconveniences faced by the foreign teams. In a statement, Panelo assured that the Philippines government will exercise due diligent to ensure that delegates ‘will have a pleasant, productive, and memorable stay in the Philippines.