LOOK BACK 2019: bombing of church in Jolo, Sulu left at least 20 people dead

At least 23 people died and around a hundred suffered injuries after two improvised explosive devices exploded at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo, Sulu on January 27 while a mass was ongoing. The first IED was left near a pew inside the church while the second bomb was planted at a motorcycle parked outside the church. The fatalities include 16 civilians, six soldiers, and a member of the Philippine Coast Guard

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the twin explosions but the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) believe that the Abu Sayyaf Terror Group perpetrated the attack.

RESPONSE

In response to the twin blasts, Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo promised that the AFP will crush the culprits, who he called godless criminals.

“The enemies of the state have boldly challenged the capability of the government to secure the safety of the citizenry in that region,” Panelo said.

Pope Francis also issued a statement condemning what he described as an ‘act of violence that causes more mourning in the Christian community’.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Immigration, meanwhile, put all their personnel in heightened state alert to prevent other terrorist activities in other regions, and to stop foreign terrorists from entering the country.

The United Kingdom also cited the twin bombings in Jolo in their travel advisory warning their citizens from going to some parts of Mindanao ‘because of terrorist activity’.

CASE CLOSED

The PNP declared the Jolo Cathedral bombings ‘case closed’ on Feb. 4 after taking into custody five suspects: identified as Kammah Pae, Albaji Kisae Gadjali, Rajan Bakilm Kaisar Bakil, and Salit Alih. Authorities suspect that Kammah is a member of the Ajang-Ajang group that has ties with Abu Sayyaf Group. He is also the brother of slain Abu Sayyaf leader Surakah Ingog. The suspects have denied the allegations against them but the military said that closed circuit television footage showed that Kammah and the other suspects were near the church when the blast happened.