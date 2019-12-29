LOOK BACK 2019: At least 18 dead after magnitude 6.1 quake rocked Zambales

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked various parts of Luzon on April 22. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) located the epicentre of the quake at 18 kilometres north-east of Castillejos, Zambales. The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 12 kilometers. PHIVOLCS recorded the following intensities:

Intensity V: San Felipe, Zambales; Malolos and Obando, Bulacan; Quezon City; Lipa, Batangas; Manila City; Abucay, Bataan; Valenzuela City; and Magalang, Pampanga

Intensity IV: Pasig City; Makati City; Caloocan City; Meycauayan and San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; Floridablanca, Pampanga; Villasis, Pangasinan; Tagaytay City; Villasis, Pangasinan; Baguio City; Marikina City; and Las Pinas City

Intensity III: Dasmarinas, Indang and Gen. Trias, Cavite; Lucban, Quezon; Muntinlupa City, Cabanatuan City; Palayan City; Gapan City; and Santo Domingo and Talavera, Nueva Ecija

Intensity II: Baler, Aurora

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V: Angeles City; and Malolos, Bulacan;

Intensity IV: Quezon City; San Juan City; Pasig City; Muntinlupa City; Gapan City; Cabanatuan City; Tagaytay City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan

Intensity III: Mauban, Quezon; Talisay, Batangas; Guagua, Pampanga; and Olongapo City

Intensity II: Lucena City; Dolores and Lucban, Quezon; Dagupan City; and Daet, Camarines Norte

Intensity I: Guinayangan, Quezon; Calatagan, Batangas; Magalang, Pampanga; and Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Based on the final count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the earthquake left 18 people dead and around 182 individuals suffered injuries in Central Luzon. The Department of Health also validated that a person in Valenzuela City, named Jayson Rotulo, 33 years old, also sustained an injury during the earthquake.

The tremors damaged 4,375 houses, 1,046 of which were totally destroyed, in Bataan, Pampanga, and Zambales in Central Luzon. A total of 739 structures and buildings, including 525 schools and 83 health facilities, also got damaged in Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, the National Capital Region, and CALABARZON because of the earthquake. The NDRRMC estimates the damages to be worth Php 539 million.

The municipality of Porac, Pampanga was placed under a state of calamity following the earthquake. Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, who vice chairs the Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, explained that they declared a state of calamity to enable the people to immediately rebuild after the magnitude 6.1 quake.

The Office of Civil Defense, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and various local government units have provided at least Php 2 million worth of assistance to people affected by the quake in Central Luzon.

Up to 986 families, or around 3,771 individuals, left their homes and stayed at evacuation centers in Central Luzon following the quake.