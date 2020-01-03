LOOK: Anne, Erwann Heussaff stun in a ‘sexy’ maternity shoot

Incoming parents Anne Curtis and Erwann Heussaff proudly showed off to the public some of the recent photos from their maternity shoot.

On New Year’s Day, Erwan accepted the challenge of comparing their pictures from the start of the decade to ones taken just before the end of it.

“Started the decade partying it up at a music festival, ended it counting it down, just the two of us with virgin cocktails and starting the new one with another girl to carry on my shoulders,” his caption reads.

The first photo shows the couple topless with his wife, actress Anne sitting on him while the second photo is a throwback of the young lovers attending a music festival back in 2010.

In another post, Anne shared a sexy and fierce look of them with a caption: “2020 is going to be the best chapter of our love story Mon amour @erwan. I just know it.”

In November, the celebrity couple announced their pregnancy to social media through a cute video. The actress is expected to give birth late February or early March.

On January 1, Erwan’s sister Solenn Heussaff gave birth to a baby girl named Thylane Katana.