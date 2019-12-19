LOOK: Anne, Erwann Heusaff are having a baby girl!

Anne Curtis and Erwann Heusaff are having a baby girl!

On Thursday, Curtis made the announcement on her Instagram account with the caption: “Mini Me 👧🏻”

Erwan also posted a photo saying “our household is about to be ruled by two strong women” as he posted a cozy black and white photo of him and his wife.

Celebrities immediately extended their congratulations to the couple with Solenn Heusaff, Anne’s sister-in-law who is also pregnant, commenting “our babies will have an instant sister :).”

In November, the couple shared the news of their pregnancy through a cute music video. They got married in New Zealand two years ago.

