LOOK: Anne Curtis, Erwann Heussaff introduce baby girl Dahlia Amélie

First-time parents, Anne Curtis and Erwann Heussaff can’t hold their emotions and excitement as they finally share to the world a ‘sneak-peak’ of their darling daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff, who was born on March 2, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

On Friday, in an Instagram post, the 35-year-old actress posted a photo of her daughter holding on to her thumb.

“Never knew I could love someone so much… So much that it hurts in a good way. It’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness. I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way… even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore. Everyone, I would like to introduce our darling daughter, Dahlia Amélie Heussaff,” Curtis said in her caption.

Meanwhile, Anne’s husband, Erwann also posted about their “beautiful little daughter” in his social media accounts.

” I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day,” he said.

Erwann also praised his wife for being “impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor.”

Fans and friends in the industry flooded their congratulations on the post of the two.

In November 2019, through a cute music video, the two announced that they were expecting their first baby.

Curtis and Heussaff have been a couple since 2011 before tying the knot in New Zealand in 2017.