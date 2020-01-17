LOOK: Alex Gonzaga shows off engagement ring with fiancé Mikee Morada

Ya girl, Alex G from the South is finally engaged!!

On Thursday, TV personality and vlogger Alex Gonzaga gets engaged to her boyfriend, politician Mikee Morada on her birthday.

In a photo posted on her Instagram, the youngest Gonzaga extended her gratitude to everyone as she shows off her ring while hugging Morada.

The couple has been together for more than three years. They celebrated their third anniversary last October.

Meanwhile, Alex’s sister, Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, shared a greeting to her one and only sibling.

“Happy birthday Tata!!! Thank you for being the best sister, friend and 2nd mommy to Seve! I love you!” her caption reads.