Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOOK: Alex Gonzaga shows off engagement ring with fiancé Mikee Morada

by Christhel Cuazon
Alex Gonzaga gets engaged on her birthday as seen on the photo she posted on social media | Photo courtesy: Alex Gonzaga/Instagram

Ya girl, Alex G from the South is finally engaged!!

On Thursday, TV personality and vlogger Alex Gonzaga gets engaged to her boyfriend, politician Mikee Morada on her birthday.

In a photo posted on her Instagram, the youngest Gonzaga extended her gratitude to everyone as she shows off her ring while hugging Morada.

The couple has been together for more than three years. They celebrated their third anniversary last October.

Meanwhile, Alex’s sister, Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, shared a greeting to her one and only sibling.

“Happy birthday Tata!!! Thank you for being the best sister, friend and 2nd mommy to Seve! I love you!” her caption reads.

 

 

Related articles:

  1. Joseph Marco admits real feelings for Alex Gonzaga
  2. Alex Gonzaga trends in social media anew
  3. Alex Gonzaga faces copyright issues on recent music video spoof
  4. Alex Gonzaga, inilantad na ang boyfriend sa publiko
  5. Toni Gonzaga-Soriano gives birth to a healthy baby boy

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*