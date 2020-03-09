Locsin ‘locked’ out of his Twitter account over hateful remarks vs. Bayan Muna

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr. has been ‘locked’ out of his own Twitter account on Monday, March 9, following his tweet that communists should be shot rather than listened to.

Bayan Muna Secretary-General Renato Reyes revealed that he has reported Locsin’s account after the latter’s tweet in order to protect the group from harmful remarks.

“These are fucking communists. You shoot them. You don’t listen to them,” Locsin said, in a now-deleted tweet, referring to a news article where Bayan stated its position on the termination of the Philippines-United States Visiting Forces Agreement.

“We welcome this action by Twitter. For so long, Locsin thought he could get away with anything. But when he threatens harm on activists who are merely expressing their views, we will have to draw the line and fight back,” Reyes said in a Facebook post.

Teddyboy Locsin, DFA secretary, has his Twitter account locked for this offensive and threatening tweet accusing Bayan as communists that deserve to be shot. Will not share his abusive tweet here. It is enough that we fight back against those who wish to silence dissent. pic.twitter.com/MgMIGl6ujv — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) March 9, 2020

As of posting, Locsin’s account has tweeted an hour ago.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, accorded legal status to thousands of U.S. troops who were rotated in the country for military exercises and humanitarian assistance. The two countries also have a Mutual defense Treaty and an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which remains in place.

Article 9 of the VFA reads, “This agreement shall remain in force until the expiration of 180 days from the date on which either party gives the other party notice in writing that it desires to terminate the agreement.”

Earlier this year, Duterte had sought the termination of the VFA after the US canceled the visa of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, his loyal ally, over his involvement in the country’s controversial campaign against illegal drugs.