Local fireworks on demand ahead of New Year’s

Fireworks sellers in Bocaue, Bulacan already have very little remaining stocks of local pyrotechnics as of New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.

Per reports, vendors increased the price of local fireworks, including luces, fountain, and kwitis, by Php 1 to Php 5 due to the high demand.

Meanwhile, vendors also said that imported fireworks and firecrackers does not sell well.

Fireworks vendors in Bocaue, known as the fireworks capital in the Philippines, expect that more people buy pyrotechnics before the start of the New Year’s revelries.

Meanwhile, the Bocaue Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection closed down three fireworks stores in Bocaue: Laylachat Fireworks, Evelyn Fireworks, and Minias Fireworks, for violating several municipal ordinances.