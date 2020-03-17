LIST: Grocery stores in Luzon announce adjusted operating hours during quarantine period

Several grocery stores announced the adjustments of their store hours following the Luzon-wide implementation of enhanced community quarantine in order to arrest the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

Below is the list of the stores who adjusted their operating hours:

SM Markets – 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (Starting March 18, Wednesday until further notice)

All Day Supermarket – 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM (until further notice)

Metro Supermarket – 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Metro Hypermarket – 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Robinsons Supermarket – 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

– 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Robinsons Supermarket (stand-alone stores) – regular opening time to 7:00 PM

Landers Superstore – 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM