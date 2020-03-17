Nation

LIST: Grocery stores in Luzon announce adjusted operating hours during quarantine period

by Christhel Cuazon
People hoard bottles of alcohol after the Philippine government confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Several grocery stores announced the adjustments of their store hours following the Luzon-wide implementation of enhanced community quarantine in order to arrest the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

Below is the list of the stores who adjusted their operating hours:

  • SM Markets – 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM (Starting March 18, Wednesday until further notice)

  • All Day Supermarket – 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM (until further notice)

  • Metro Supermarket – 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
  • Metro Hypermarket – 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM
  • Robinsons Supermarket – 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
  • Robinsons Supermarket (stand-alone stores) – regular opening time to 7:00 PM

  • Landers Superstore – 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

  • S&R Membership Shopping 

  • Puregold – regular operating hours

 

