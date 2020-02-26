CBCP urges church heads to sprinkle dry ash instead marking foreheads on Ash Wednesday

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines urged on Wednesday that heads of churches that instead of marking the foreheads of Catholic devotees with wet ash during Ash Wednesday, they should just sprinkle it on top of their heads amid the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The CBCP led by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles issued the additional guidelines as a way of prevention for the spread of the said infection.

This year, Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, falls on February 26.

WATCH: Abo ng mga nagmimisa sa Quiapo Church ngayong #AshWednesday, ibinubudbod din sa ulo | via RH29 @boy_gonzales #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/o25GOjTgIF — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 26, 2020

Earlier, Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David recommended the option of sprinkling dry ash on devotees’ heads.

However, Father Aris Sison from the Diocese of Cubao said that the COVID-19 cannot be transferred through the forehead.

Also, the CBCP also advised the Catholic faithful to avoid kissing or touching the cross during the Veneration of the Cross on Good Friday, April 10.

In January, they also discouraged Catholics from holding hands when they pray “Our Father” during Mass. It also advised against shaking hands and pecking somebody on the cheek (beso-beso) during the Sign of Peace, and recommended that people receive communion using their hands.