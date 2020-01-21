Leni tells Bongbong to start accepting defeat if he decides to run again in 2020

Vice President Leni Robredo tells former senator and defeated vice-presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos to accept his defeat in the election results if ever he decides to run again for a national post in 2022.

“Kung gusto niya kumandidato uli pwede naman. Karapatan niya iyon. Pero kung kakandidato uli, siguraduhin lang na tatanggapin ang resulta ng eleksyon kasi pag hindi tatanggapin ang resulta ng eleksyon, dinadamay niya ‘yung lahat eh,” Robredo said in an interview.

Marcos has filed an election protest before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) against Robredo over the 2016 presidential elections. He earlier reiterated that he has plans on running for a national post again.

Also, Robredo lashed on Marcos’ appeal to revise the content of history textbooks about their family, claiming that their decades-old criminal accusations were proven false by the court.

“Medyo nakakatawa kasi ‘yon eh. Kung may kailangang baguhin, kailangang siguraduhin na ma-inculcate sa bawat mamamayan kung ano ang kasamaan na dinala sa atin ng diktadurya,” Robredo stated.