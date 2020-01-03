Lawyer injured following ambush in his home in Dumaguete City

A lawyer suffered injuries after being ambushed on Friday, Jan. 3, at his residence in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Authorities identified the victim as Atty. Ray Moncada, 74 years old.

The initial investigation of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office showed that Moncada went out of his house after someone rang the doorbell.

The two suspects onboard a motorcycle and wearing helmets were waiting outside the gate of the victim’s house and opened fire.

Moncada was rushed to the Siliman University Medical Center in Dumaguete City to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

Police have yet to identify the suspects and the motive behind the ambush.