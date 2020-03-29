Lawyer in Cebu City arrested for naming COVID-19 cases

The Central Visayas Regional Police Office arrested a lawyer in Cebu City on Friday, March 27, for allegedly divulging the personal information of some patients who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The suspect Atty. Rommel Rosito has been accussed of violating Republic Act 11332, also known as the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act; RA 11469, also known as Bayanihan to Heal as One Act; RA 10173, also known as the Data Privacy Act; and RA 10951, which amended the Revised Penal Code, all in relation to section 6 of RA 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Initial investigation shows that Rosito posted a list of COVID-19 patients in his Facebook page.

Central Visayas Police Regional Office Diretor PBGen Albert Ignatius Ferro warned the public of unauthorized disclosure of information on COVID-19 patients since such actions might put them in an uncomfortable situation, and stir further panic in the region.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) is serious in our campaign against hoax news through cyber patrol operations with the support of PNP Cyber Crime Group 7 and monitoring on all social media platforms especially if committed during a period of national emergency,” Ferro said in a statement.