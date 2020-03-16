Lawmaker suggests: workers coming to and from Metro Manila may stay in hotels, apartelles, inns

It would be a waste of efforts if the community quarantine will not be implemented in the whole Metro Manila if people are still allowed to enter and leave the National Capital Region.

According to San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Rida Robes, instead of providing a window opportunity for workers to be able to commute in and out of the metro, it would be better to just allow them to stay in hotels, apartelles, inns and motel.

Robes said that since most of these establishments are vacant because of the current restrictions being implemented, they could just offer their rooms to employees at discounted or half the price.

The remaining payment should be shouldered by either the government or the company they are associated with.

If this will push through, there will be less people on the streets.

Two days after the implementation of President Rodrigo Duterte’s community quarantine in the whole of Metro Manila, most malls and establishments have already announced their temporary closure or shortened operating hours, except for groceries and drugstores.