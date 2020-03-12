Nation

Las Piñas City records first case of COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon

Las Piñas City confirmed on Thursday its first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an advisory, Mayor Mel Aguilar said that a 53-year-old male who had no traveling history outside the Philippines was among the 49 COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.

PH36 is currently confined at the Las Piñas General Hospital (LPGH) and Trauma Center. The details where the patient resides are yet to be disclosed.

However, Aguilar assured the residents that a Surveillance Team from the Las Piñas City Health Office already spearheaded a contact tracing and tests to the family members of the patient and the community where he lives.

